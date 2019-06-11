< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Hudson data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412143214-412143220" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 11 2019 09:48PM EDT
Updated Jun 11 2019 09:57PM EDT type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412143214").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412143214").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412143214" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>HUDSON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - An ongoing dispute between neighbors in Pasco County ended Tuesday evening with one of them being shot and killed, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.</p><p>Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Victory Drive in Hudson, Florida after a neighbor heard gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries. </p><p>Investigators said Tuesday's confrontation escalated when a man began threatening his neighbor. The man reportedly walked onto his neighbor's property, where he battered a woman who lives there.</p><p>Investigators say the neighbor went inside to get a gun. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_0_7384829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_0_7384829_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_0_7384829_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_0_7384829_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_0_7384829_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="For a good portion of the next nine months Mike Williams who is a Crew Chief for Infrastructure Management Services will be living out of hotels in the region -- driving a van with mounted laser beams over every single Pasco County maintained road." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco conducts laser mapping of all county roads</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 07:24PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>For a good portion of the next nine months, Pasco County's Infrastructure Management Services crew chief, Mike Williams will drive every inch of the county's roadways.</p><p>He's doing it in the name of a major project that could save the county lots of taxpayer dollars. Williams will drive a van with mounted lasers over every single road to create a digital map of every curve, stripe, and pothole.</p><p>“The lasers are measuring the roughness of the surface as well as the roughness of the ride,” Williams said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/uber-launches-e-scooter-safety-campaign-in-tampa" title="Uber launches e-scooter safety campaign in Tampa" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_0_7384504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_0_7384504_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_0_7384504_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_0_7384504_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_0_7384504_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="FROM RIDE SHARING... TO E-SCOOTERS. UBER IS OFFICIALLY IN ON A TRANSPORTATION CRAZE THAT IS SWEEPING -- OR ROLLING -- THROUGH DOWNTOWN TAMPA." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Uber launches e-scooter safety campaign in Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Uber launched an electric scooter safety campaign Tuesday, as the ride-sharing company officially jumped into the next transportation craze in downtown Tampa.</p><p>The company owns Jump e-scooters, which is one of four operating the devices in the city.</p><p>"We're handing out free helmets, giving safety tips and asking the users to sign our safety pledge," said Joao Barbara, Jump Florida's General Manager.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-stabbing-girlfriend-100-times" title="Trial begins for man accused of stabbing girlfriend 100 times" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_0_7384534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_0_7384534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_0_7384534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_0_7384534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_0_7384534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Denise Cogman was devoted to her family and her church so when she didn't show up for Easter Sunday services her son, Willie Pittman knew something was wrong, "she told me she would meet me there," said Pittman. Prosecutor Ron Gale say Denise had ove" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Trial begins for man accused of stabbing girlfriend 100 times</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 05:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Denise Cogman was devoted to her family and her church so when she didn't show up for Easter Sunday services, her son, Willie Pittman knew something was wrong.</p><p>When Willie and his uncle went to her home, they broke through a locked bedroom door and found her lifeless body, riddled with stab wounds. </p><p>The man accused of killing her is her live-in boyfriend, James Ware, whose trial began this week. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i Featured Videos style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_20190611232733"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Longtime bus driver brings sunshine to clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-conducts-laser-mapping-of-all-county-roads"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_20190611225840"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco conducts laser mapping of all county roads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-launches-e-scooter-safety-campaign-in-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_20190611212833"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Uber launches e-scooter safety campaign in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/trial-begins-for-man-accused-of-stabbing-girlfriend-100-times"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_7_7384541_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Victim_s_son_testifies_in_stabbing_murde_7_20190611213903"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Trial begins for man accused of stabbing girlfriend 100 times</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dispute-between-neighbors-turns-deadly-in-hudson" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Pasco%20shooting%20BRYAN%20VIDEO%20_OP_1_CP_.MOV.00_00_20_05.Still001_1560304168636.jpg_7385527_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Dispute between neighbors turns deadly in Hudson</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/longtime-bus-driver-brings-sunshine-to-clients" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Bus_driver_brings_sunshine_to_clients_2_7384763_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Longtime bus driver brings sunshine to clients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-conducts-laser-mapping-of-all-county-roads" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Truck_scans_roads_using_laser_3_7384832_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco conducts laser mapping of all county roads</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/desantis-signs-death-warrant-for-murderer-gary-ray-bowles" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/gary%20bowles%20death%20row_1560295203822.jpg_7384754_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>DeSantis signs death warrant for murderer Gary Ray Bowles</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/uber-launches-e-scooter-safety-campaign-in-tampa" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/11/Uber_breaks_into_e_scooter_market_1_7384505_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Uber launches e-scooter safety campaign in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 