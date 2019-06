- An ongoing dispute between neighbors in Pasco County ended Tuesday evening with one of them being shot and killed, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to the 12000 block of Victory Drive in Hudson, Florida after a neighbor heard gunfire. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died of his injuries.

Investigators said Tuesday's confrontation escalated when a man began threatening his neighbor. The man reportedly walked onto his neighbor's property, where he battered a woman who lives there.

Investigators say the neighbor went inside to get a gun. When he came back, he reportedly warned the man to leave several times before firing at his weapon.

The man was not identified, pending notification of his family.

The sheriff's office said the neighbor was cooperating and the investigation was ongoing.