- It was 39 years ago when the unthinkable happened in Tampa Bay: a chunk of the old Sunshine Skyway Bridge fell to the water below after it was struck by a freighter. Six cars, a truck and a bus plunged into Tampa Bay, killing 35 people.

Now, a new documentary will take a look back at that day, and the incredible aftermath. The film is called "The Skyway Bridge Disaster" and will debut at the Tampa Theatre on September 14.

The documentary will highlight the day when M/V Summit Venture slammed into one of the two original spans during a storm in 1980. The current bridge -- now formally known as the Bob Graham Sunshine Skyway Bridge -- was dedicated back on February 7, 1987.

ARCHIVES: 1980 Sunshine Skyway Bridge tragedy

The evening showtime at the theater will begin with an introduction from Steve Yerrid, the trial lawyer who represented Captain John Lerro, the harbor pilot who crashed the freighter into the bridge. It will be followed by the screening of the documentary. Yerrid and the filmmakers will then take questions from the audience.

For ticket information, head over to the Tampa Theatre's website.