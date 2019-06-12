A Pasco County man accused of shooting a deputy has died following a shootout in a New Port Richey neighborhood, officials said Wednesday. The deputy who was shot remains in the hospital.
According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Terrance Peterson, Jr. passed away. On Saturday, deputies responded to a reported domestic violence incident. That morning, deputies learned Peterson was shooting at his wife’s Amazon Alexa smart speaker device, they said.
When deputies arrived, they said Peterson barricaded himself inside the home. After 45 minutes of trying to convince him to exit, they entered.