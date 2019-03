- Dogs are known to fight, however, in the city of Treasure Island, their owners are the ones fighting - over where to put a dog park.

The Isle of Capri Civic Association leaders got together and raised enough money to build a 12,000-square-foot dog park inside of Roselli Park.

The proposed dog park would sit across from a row of condos and many of the owners are against the plan.

“Find a different location that is not across the street from our homes,” said Virginia Wyman.

Glenn McKiel is leading an opposition group concerned about constant barking, parking, and smells wafting up, especially in the heat of the summer. They’re also afraid their property values will plummet.

“I’m concerned. I’m very concerned… and I’m passionate! Because it certainly affects our quality of life and it affects our environment,” McKiel said.

Mike Braddy is the president of the Isle of Capri Civic Association and says he’s tried to compromise with the condo owners by pushing the proposed park back from the sidewalk, closing it during the night-time, and getting rid of any lighting from the proposal.

“I think these things are very compatible with residential areas,” Braddy said. “I don’t think they’re going to find that there will be one-hundred dogs there all barking.”

Adding fuel to the fire, some of the city leaders who will be voting on the park have already privately sponsored it, upsetting the condo owners even more.

“There’s a lack of process, a lack of planning, lack of notification,” McKiel said.

Tuesday’s city commission meeting will address the public comment portion of the proposed park. It will likely be up for a final vote in April.