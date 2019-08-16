< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story424259846" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="424259846" data-article-version="1.0">Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/dog-rescued-from-i-275-getting-second-chance-at-life">Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:08PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-424259846"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:56PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 11:57PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A dog is getting a second chance at life after a good Samaritan and a state trooper saved it from the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa.</p><p>Vicky VanDevander spotted the dog in the woods by mile marker 56 Tuesday around 9 a.m.</p><p>"I pulled off and ran back and started scouring the woods for her, she kind of went and hid," said VanDevander.</p><p>She flagged down a state trooper who managed to lure the pup to safety.</p><p>"To me, he was mostly the hero, to me. (FOX 13)</strong> - A dog is getting a second chance at life after a good Samaritan and a state trooper saved it from the side of Interstate 275 in Tampa.</p><p>Vicky VanDevander spotted the dog in the woods by mile marker 56 Tuesday around 9 a.m.</p><p>“I pulled off and ran back and started scouring the woods for her, she kind of went and hid,” said VanDevander.</p><p>She flagged down a state trooper who managed to lure the pup to safety.</p><p>“To me, he was mostly the hero, to me. Most Recent Stories The vehicle landed in a ditch and collided with a tree.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/church-of-scientology-faces-lawsuit-from-four-women" title="Church of Scientology faces lawsuit from four women" data-articleId="424453603" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Church_of_Scientology_faces_lawsuit_from_0_7601259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Church_of_Scientology_faces_lawsuit_from_0_7601259_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Church_of_Scientology_faces_lawsuit_from_0_7601259_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Church_of_Scientology_faces_lawsuit_from_0_7601259_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Church_of_Scientology_faces_lawsuit_from_0_7601259_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Church of Scientology is facing a lawsuit as part of a sexual harassment case." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Church of Scientology faces lawsuit from four women</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 07:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 11:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Church of Scientology is facing a major lawsuit. Its leader and a popular TV actor are being sued by four women who say the actor sexually assaulted them. When the women went to police, they say the church came after them.</p><p>The attorney for the four women says once they went to police, they’ve faced non-stop harassment by the church and are scared to even be in their own homes.</p><p>However, the church says the lawsuit is baseless, calling the claims ludicrous and a sham.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-search-for-john-deere-gator-thieves" title="Hillsborough deputies search for John Deere Gator thieves" data-articleId="424458742" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough deputies search for John Deere Gator thieves</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 18 2019 08:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County Sheriff's detectives need help finding the suspect or suspects who stole two John Deere Gators from 6202 Miles Farm Road sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.</p><p>The John Deere Gators are agricultural-style golf cart vehicles.</p><p>The serial numbers for the Gators are W04X2XD010998 and W004X2X103746. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var Featured Videos class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/church-of-scientology-faces-lawsuit-from-four-women"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/scientology%203_1566185633975.jpg_7601416_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="scientology 3_1566185633975.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Church of Scientology faces lawsuit from four women</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-deadly-pinellas-shooting-held-on-no-bond"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Biggs 2_1566168302675.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>No bond for man charged in deadly shooting in Pinellas County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/video-shows-man-nearly-struck-by-lightning-in-south-carolina"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/storyful%20lightning%20conway%20sc_1566102430830.jpg_7600830_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Horry County Schools via Storyful)" title="storyful lightning conway sc_1566102430830.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Video shows man nearly struck by lightning in South Carolina</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-paralympic-athlete-represents-usa-playing-table-tennis-at-2019-parapan-american-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/17/vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934_7600822_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="vlcsnap-2019-08-17-23h50m20s655_1566100373934.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local paralympic athlete represents USA playing table tennis at 2019 Parapan American Games</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-deputies-search-for-john-deere-gator-thieves" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/john%20deere%20stolen_1566173622973.jpg_7601310_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough deputies search for John Deere Gator thieves</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/new-10-000-reward-offered-in-unsolved-st-pete-murder" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Tracy%20Pulido%20blue%20background_1566157226294.jpg_7601114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Tracy%20Pulido%20blue%20background_1566157226294.jpg_7601114_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Tracy%20Pulido%20blue%20background_1566157226294.jpg_7601114_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Tracy%20Pulido%20blue%20background_1566157226294.jpg_7601114_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Tracy%20Pulido%20blue%20background_1566157226294.jpg_7601114_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>New $10,000 reward offered in unsolved St. Pete murder</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/troopers-18-year-old-killed-in-sarasota-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84092-SARASOTA_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591362995_52968_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Troopers: 18-year-old killed in Sarasota crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-man-stole-equipment-from-brandon-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/stolen%20equipment%20suspect_1566143544344.jfif_7600929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/stolen%20equipment%20suspect_1566143544344.jfif_7600929_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/stolen%20equipment%20suspect_1566143544344.jfif_7600929_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/stolen%20equipment%20suspect_1566143544344.jfif_7600929_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/stolen%20equipment%20suspect_1566143544344.jfif_7600929_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Man steals equipment from Brandon home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-charged-in-deadly-pinellas-shooting-held-on-no-bond" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/18/Biggs%202_1566168302675.jpg_7601142_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>No bond for man charged in deadly shooting in Pinellas County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a 