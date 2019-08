Related Headlines Road-rage stabbing case goes to trial

- Jeffrey Hunter was behind the wheel of a pickup truck 16 months ago when his passenger was stabbed to death.

"I know he is dead, he got stabbed through his heart," a panicked Hunter told a 911 dispatcher.

His friend, Gilbert Serna was stabbed to death during an apparent road-rage incident. Hunter described for a jury what happened.

"He looked over like, 'Damn, he got me' and that was it. He died, like, in five seconds," explained Hunter.

It was April 2018 when, according to prosecutors, Serna spat through the window onto a black BMW owned by Teddy Baltimore Smith.



Smith got out to his car to confront Serna. Hunter says Serna kept apologizing, but things only escalated.

Hunter testified Smith began slapping Serna in the face with a flip flop and the two exchanged racial slurs.

"I saw a knife in his hand and he stick him with it, stuck him in the heart," said Hunter.

However, Smith's defense team said it was the victim who was the aggressor that day. They said Serna called Smith racial slurs and reached for a machete in the bed of the truck.

After Serna was fatally stabbed, Hunter said he tried to follow the BMW but lost him in traffic.

Hunter says he then called 911, and Serna's then sister, who showed up at the scene and is heard screaming in the background of the call.

"Lord have mercy! Oh Lord, that’s crazy man," cried out Hunter.

Smith is charged with second-degree murder. The trial is expected to wrap up on Friday.