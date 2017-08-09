< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Drivers, as school starts back up don't forget the school bus traffic rules TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The first day of school is upon us, meaning drivers will be seeing much more school buses on the roads. (FOX 13)</strong> - The first day of school is upon us, meaning drivers will be seeing much more school buses on the roads.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/study-more-than-10-000-drivers-in-florida-pass-a-stopped-school-bus-in-one-day">Earlier this year</a>, the Florida Department of Education surveyed about 9,000 school bus drivers. <a href="http://www.fldoe.org/core/fileparse.php/7585/urlt/fsr18.pdf">State officials reported</a> that 10,937 Florida drivers illegally passed a stopped school – in one day.</p><p>Last year, the survey showed there were a total of 10,947 drivers who passed a stopped school bus when they were not supposed to. </p><p><a href="http://www.leg.state.fl.us/statutes/index.cfm?App_mode=Display_Statute&URL=0300-0399/0316/Sections/0316.172.html">According to Florida law</a>, if you're traveling in the same direction of a school bus and it stops, you must also stop if you're behind it or on the side of it. The same rule applies if you are traveling in the opposite direction in a two-lane or multi-lane road.</p><p>The only time you don't have to stop for a school bus is if you're heading in the opposite direction and there is an unpaved surface such as a grassy median, a raised median or a physical barrier, separating, such as a grassy median, a raised median or a physical barrier, separating the roads. It has to be at least five feet.</p> <div id='continue-text-423003145' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-423003145' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423003145' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-423003145', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '423003145'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>If you pass a school bus, it's an automatic $258 fine. She has since started breeding ball pythons as pets." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Safety Harbor woman breeds ball pythons as pets</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 12 2019 04:31AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Safety Harbor woman has many exotic friends that she keeps as pets. Her love for owning snakes started when her and her husband attended Repto-Con because of her husbands pet bearded dragon. She says she fell in love with ball pythons upon walking into that event.</p><p>Jill Harper Judd has a science background in studying the animals and their genetics. She says her science background is useful because she can use her studies to help herself learn about the exotic creatures and the can help her in her teachings.</p><p>She has since started breeding ball pythons and selling them to people as pets. Even though this is just a hobby for her, Jill says she breeds and sells enough of them to be able to buy their food and the supplies to take care of them.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-sheriff-s-youth-ranch-aims-to-improve-lives-of-at-risk-kids" title="Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch aims to improve lives of at-risk kids" data-articleId="423321275" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Florida_Sheriff_s_Youth_Ranch_connects_a_4_7587001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Florida_Sheriff_s_Youth_Ranch_connects_a_4_7587001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Florida_Sheriff_s_Youth_Ranch_connects_a_4_7587001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Florida_Sheriff_s_Youth_Ranch_connects_a_4_7587001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Florida_Sheriff_s_Youth_Ranch_connects_a_4_7587001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A non-profit organization is changing lives one kid at a time. The mission of Florida's Sheriffs' Youth Ranches is to improve the lives of at-risk children and mentor them into strong and lawful citizens." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch aims to improve lives of at-risk kids</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 10:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A non-profit organization is changing lives one kid at a time. The mission of Florida's Sheriffs' Youth Ranches is to improve the lives of at-risk children and mentor them into strong and lawful citizens. </p><p>"Their aim is to encourage kids to grow," said Phil Landry, a mentor at Florida's Sheriffs Youth Ranch in Safety Harbor. "I'd say there is definitely a need for something like this."</p><p>Founded in 1957, the organization tries to prevent delinquency. Through community service and fun-filled events, children can build character and develop a sense of responsibility. The ranch offers residential care, summer camps, and careers for those wanting to be a part of it. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/good-samaritan-helps-save-woman-from-drowning-at-gandy-beach" title="Good Samaritan helps save woman from drowning at Gandy Beach" data-articleId="423312972" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Good_Samaritan_rescues_woman_from_nearly_0_7587033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Good_Samaritan_rescues_woman_from_nearly_0_7587033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Good_Samaritan_rescues_woman_from_nearly_0_7587033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Good_Samaritan_rescues_woman_from_nearly_0_7587033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/11/Good_Samaritan_rescues_woman_from_nearly_0_7587033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Two bystanders saved a woman's life Saturday at Gandy Beach when they found her face-down and motionless in the water." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Good Samaritan helps save woman from drowning at Gandy Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 08:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 11 2019 11:09PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>One of the men who helped save a woman from nearly drowning is sharing his story. He and his family were at the beach when he noticed the woman face down in the water and not moving, so he rushed to help.</p><p>Alfredo Guzman was at Gandy Beach with his wife and two kids on Saturday when he saw a 6-year-old boy trying to save his mother from drowning. Guzman swam out and pulled her to shore. Luckily, another man was there to help and gave her CPR. 