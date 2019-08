- A drunk driver crashed into the side of a home in Tampa, deputies said, and had a blood alcohol level that was three times the legal limit.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Hillsborough County deputies said Marcelino Gomez Gomez was driving his 2006 Nissan Pathfinder along Paris Street West.

Investigators said his vehicle left the roadway and collided with a speed limit sign and chain-link fence before colliding into the southwest concrete wall of a home near the intersection of Paris Street and Yorkshire Road.

The 24-year-old was arrested for DUI and for driving without a valid license. Officials said his BAC levels were 0.233 and 0.231. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.



