DUI arrest after crash that killed mom, injured kids

- Troopers say a St. Pete man was intoxicated when he crashed into a car carrying a Citrus County family, injuring two children and killing their mother. Now, he’s behind bars.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Ryan Manley was behind the wheel of the Hyundai Accent that drifted into oncoming traffic along U.S. 41 back on June 3.

Shaita Guillory of Crystal Springs was killed in the crash; her two children were hurt badly enough to be flown to the hospital.

Crash investigators suspected alcohol was a factor in the crash, but now they say they have enough evidence to prove it. Manley, 27, was arrested Monday on charges of DUI manslaughter, DUI with a serious injury, DUI with property damage, and violation of probation for controlled substances out of a Manatee County case.