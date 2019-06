- A Polk County man was arrested Sunday after police in Largo say he drove a dump truck into several parked cars.

Police say Christopher Fordham of Auburndale was behind the wheel of a commercial dump truck at Ulmerton Road and South Belcher Road. They say he hit several vehicles and kept going.

Other drivers saw what happened and blocked his path and honked their horns.

Police say the 33-year-old also resisted arrest.

Continue reading below