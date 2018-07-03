Dunedin's historic Fenway Hotel prepares to reopen

- A 1920's hotel is getting ready to welcome guests once again. The Fenway Hotel in Dunedin promises a different lodging experience.

The Fenway first opened in 1927 and has been a variety of things, from hotel to radio station to various schools and colleges.

Now it's going back to its roots as a hotel and keeping a 1920's vintage look and feel. The 83-room boutique hotel will have a chophouse and rooftop bar overlooking the water.

“You're really going to experience something different when you come here,” stated Joe Collier, the president of Mainsail Lodging and Development. “Not only will it have a boutique feel, I think people are going to walk in and say, ‘Wow, this is a special place. This is a place I want to be.’”

The hotel should be open to the public late this year.

LINK: www.fenwayhotel.com