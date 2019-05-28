< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. E-scooter companies monitor, patch virtual fencing on Bayshore Blvd. By Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News
Posted May 28 2019 05:43PM EDT
Updated May 28 2019 05:53PM EDT story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-409404832").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-409404832").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-409404832" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines409404832' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/spin-electric-scooters-available-in-downtown-tampa-starting-saturday"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/spin%20scooters_1558750268263.jpg_7312398_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Electric scooters available in downtown Tampa</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/electric-scooter-pilot-program-gets-ok-from-city-council"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/04/04/Tampa_OKs_electric_scooter_pilot_program_1_6986432_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Tampa electric scooter pilot program approved</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Natalie Henigan and her friend, Samari live in Riverview, but a new trend in transportation has driven them to downtown Tampa.</p><p>The <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/spin-electric-scooters-available-in-downtown-tampa-starting-saturday">city's pilot program allowing electric scooter</a> companies to operate kicked off last weekend, with two companies rolling out scooters at various locations.</p><p>“We came to try them out, and it’s pretty cool,” Henigan said.</p><p>E-scooters are the newest kind of affordable, convenient, and environmentally friendly option in downtown transportation.</p><p>“I saw people up in my neighborhood using them,” said Ariel Pitcher, who lives downtown. “They seemed to be having fun! It was groups of people laughing and joking. It looked like a fun time!”</p> <div id='continue-text-409404832' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-409404832' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409404832' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-409404832', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '409404832'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Spin, the first company to launch, says its inaugural weekend was a success.</p><p>“We’re like, ‘There’s 20 there, there’s five there, they’re all over,” said Spin’s Tampa Operations Manager Dan Fleischbein. “And people are having a great time.”</p><p>But that doesn't mean there weren't a few speedbumps.</p><p>Scooters are working in parts of downtown where they are supposed to be off-limits. Like Bayshore Boulevard's sidewalks and the Riverwalk. Geo-fence technology is supposed to prevent it.</p><p> But as we found out, that’s not the case with a Spin scooter.</p><p>FOX 13 caught the speedometer showing top speeds of 15 miles per hour in areas where the scooters are supposed to automatically slow to three miles an hour, signaling to the driver that the area is off limits.</p><p>“We are out there watching, learning, and then what we do is, we tweak it - a little bit there, a little bit here, and then we observe and tweak it,” said Fleischbein.</p><p>Their goal is to ensure safety remains the top priority.</p><p>“I hope that they can get that under control, because I think it’s really important we keep our pedestrians safe and that we keep our roadways safe for our bikers, motorists, scooters, and pedestrians,” said Pitcher.</p><p>City officials say they, too, are watching.</p><p>Jean Duncan with the city's transportation department said scooter companies all signed user agreements, indicating they have geo-sensing technology which can force scooters to roll to a stop once they go outside the geo-fencing area.</p><p>The price to scoot around downtown on a Spin scooter is just over $4 for a half hour, plus a $1 flat rental fee. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/alert-for-missing-hillsborough-1-year-old-last-seen-may-20" title="Alert for missing Hillsborough 1-year-old, last seen May 20" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/missing%20child%20valyn%20douglass_1559076923752.jpg_7319677_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photos via HCSO" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Alert for missing Hillsborough 1-year-old, last seen May 20</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Hillsborough County have issued an alert for a missing 1-year-old who may be with his mother, who herself is wanted on a felony charge.</p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, it was back on May 20 when deputies received a complaint about neglect involving 1-year-old Valyn Douglass-Bush. But the Child Protective Investigations Division has not been able to find the boy since then, and a judge has now ordered Valyn into state custody.</p><p>Deputies note that Valyn’s mother, 33-year-old Aryn Douglass, has an active arrest warrant for felony petit theft.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/lakeland-school-hosts-community-clinic" title="Lakeland school now houses community clinic" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/still-2019-05-28-16h42m18s001_1559076170648_7319672_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Lakeland school now houses community clinic</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:39PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 04:43PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There are dozens of medical clinics in Lakeland, but none like the one that opened recently. Central Florida Health Care just started seeing patients on the campus of Crystal Lake Elementary School.</p><p>It is the only clinic of its kind in Polk County.</p><p>As a community partnership project, its mission is to make the kids at the school healthier – but also their parents and others in the neighborhood.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pasco-county-man-violently-swung-dog-by-its-leash-deputies-say" title="Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/28/Man_accused_of_swinging_dog_by_leash_0_7318476_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Pasco County man was seen swinging a dog by its leash and into a picnic table, deputies said, and was later arrested. Warning: Some may find this video disturbing." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco County man 'violently' swung dog by its leash, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 28 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 28 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pasco County man was seen swinging a dog by its leash and into a picnic table, deputies said, and was later arrested.</p><p>Deputies said they arrested 23-year-old Zakery Zarifis on an animal cruelty charge. He was seen in surveillance video sitting on a picnic table on the west side of his property, located in the 16000 block of U.S. Highway 19 in Hudson. The video showed a 10-pound dog, named Cujo, being yanked off the ground by its leash, knocking its head into the table in the process. </p><p>Officials also said Zarifis was walking on the nearby street and “violently” pulled the dog leash multiple times and Cujo “yelped in pain.” </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> 