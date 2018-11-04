Early voting ends Sunday in Hillsborough, Pinellas

- Sunday marks the end of the early voting period for three Bay Area counties: Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco.

"Our precinct is very, very busy," said Hillsborough County voter Phil Hartman.

Hartman regularly votes early because he likes the convenience.

"They're open 7 to 7, that part I really like because we can get up early and just get it done and get it over with," Hartman said.

The same goes for Emily Mellor, a working mom who said she struggles to find the time to swing by the polls after a full day of work.

"It's just harder coming after work with two little kids who are already on a schedule," said Mellor.

During the early voting period, voters are welcome to choose from a list of open precincts, but if you wait until election day, your choice is made for you.

"If you wait to vote on Tuesday on election day just remember that you must vote at the precinct you reside in," explains Craig Latimer, the Supervisor of Elections for Hillsborough County.

State election officials say Florida early voters set record breaking numbers, with over 4 million early votes cast 5 days before election day.

No ballots will be accepted on Monday, November 5th so that poll workers can prepare for election day.

For those who did not cast their ballots early, the polls will open from 7am-7pm on Tuesday, November 6th.