- A portion of Adamo Drive in Tampa is closed for a deadly accident.

Around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday, Tampa police closed all eastbound lanes between 50th Street and Orient Road. Police said a pedestrian was killed, and the vehicle involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The lanes may remain closed for at least two hours.

No other information has been provided, including the events leading up to the crash and the victim's identity.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



