- EDITION Tampa, the boutique hotel topped with luxury condos in Water Street Tampa, has officially broken ground.

Strategic Property Partners, the developer of Water Street, said Wednesday that the 27-story EDITION — which includes 172 guest rooms and 37 condos — is under construction across the street from Amalie Arena, at the northwest corner of Channelside Drive and Water Street.

It is slated to open in spring 2021.

The condos — the first hotel-branded condos in Tampa and the third EDITION branded condos in the U.S. — will be on floors 10 through 27. Smith & Associates Real Estate will market the condos for sale, with an official sales campaign beginning later this year.

LINK: Read more from the Tampa Bay Business Journal

Continue reading below