- An elderly man drowned in Madeira Beach while trying to help his grandson in high surf Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at the Madeira Beach Access County Park, located at 14400 Gulf Blvd, just after 12:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that 71-year-old Osman Pehlivanovic had gone into the water to help his 12-year-old grandson in the high surf, but became unresponsive.

Bystanders rescued Pehlivanovic from the water, and three people performed CPR on him until the Madeira Beach Fire Department arrived.

Pehlivanovic was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies said his 12-year-old grandson was not injured.