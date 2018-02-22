Employee attacked by man in Marriott bathroom

- An employee at the Tampa Marriott was attacked when she used a public restroom on the first floor, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department released a composite sketch of the suspected attacker and hopes someone will recognize the man.

TPD says it happened at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Marriott located at 1001 N Westshore Boulevard. The victim went to the restroom on the first floor. As she entered the restroom, she saw a man standing outside of the men's bathroom.

While at the sink, the victim says she saw in the mirror the reflection of the suspect, who was standing behind her.

TPD says he told the victim he accidentally came into the wrong restroom, but then threatened her with a knife.

As she tried to defend herself, she screamed for help on her company-provided radio.

That's when the suspect ran off.

The victim has a small cut on her finger from the knife, which police later recovered.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic or black male with a light complexion, approximately 6'02" - 6'03" with an unknown weight. Police said he "had a solid pot belly."

The victim said he had no facial hair, short black curly hair, and no accent. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweat jacket, blue jeans faded in the thigh area with brown dirt stains, and neon yellow gloves with black palms and fingers.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).