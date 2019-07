- Prime South Tampa real estate is on the verge of getting a major facelift. The Epicurean Hotel on S. Howard Avenue plans to expand its property across the street, near Bern's Steak House.

"The hotel has done phenomenally well," said Joe Collier, president of Main Sail Lodging & Development, the company that owns the Epicurean Hotel in partnership with the owners of Bern's Steak House.

Renderings show a four-story hotel building that includes 51 new rooms, with 15 of those being suites.

The current properties that sit on the site will be either removed or remodeled. One of the buildings is a protected, historic building the city requires developers to preserve.

But the block will see some big changes.

"As you're coming down Howard, it will be more of an urban feel," said Collier.

However, residents near the future site have expressed concern over increased traffic.

According to Collier, the new hotel building will have its own parking garage, and he believes the extra foot traffic will be welcomed by nearby restaurants and stores.

"It's part of living in a city," said Patricia Summerville, who lives a few blocks away.

If the city of Tampa approves the project, construction is expected to begin fall 2019 and be done by spring 2021.