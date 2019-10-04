< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Experts not shocked by plastic-related turtle deaths 04 2019 05:33PM ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - It's as sad as it is shocking; a tiny turtle's body that washed up on a Boca Raton shoreline is the latest fatality attributed to plastic pollution.</p><p>Gumbo Limbo Nature Center in Boca Raton posted a picture on Facebook of the deceased turtle alongside hundreds of pieces of plastic that became lodged in its intestinal tract.</p><p>But experts in the Tampa area are saying it's not that surprising.</p><p>"I almost hate to say it, but my reaction to this photo is that it's fairly common," said Lindsey Waxman, a veterinarian with the Florida Aquarium.</p><p>She said many turtles fall victim to these tiny pieces of plastic.</p> <div id='continue-text-431319385' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431319385' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431319385' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431319385', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431319385'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It can obstruct their GI tract so they can't pass food along, causing them to be sick," she said. "It can cause cramping, it won't break down. It will decrease them actually eating the foods that have nutrients that are good for them. It'll make them weaker so they can't survive."</p><p><strong>LINK: <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/florida-news/sea-turtle-dies-after-eating-over-100-pieces-of-plastic-south-florida-nature-center-says">Sea turtle dies after eating over 100 pieces of plastic, South Florida nature center says</a></strong></p><p>It's not just an issue on Florida's west coast. Just last month, a study showed four billion bits of microplastics are plaguing the waters of Tampa Bay.</p><p>Kinsley McEachern led that study. The USF-St. Petersburg graduate student spent 14 months alongside other biologists checking 24 different sampling spots around the bay.</p><p>"Plastics have been around since the 1960s when they took off," she said. "but the huge level of production-- I think it's almost 300 million tons per year plastic is produced--is happening right now because of convenience and reliance on having things now fast and quickly," McEachern said.</p><p>She said using fewer single-use plastic items is the only way to begin solving this problem. But with sea turtle hatching season ongoing, the public could see more hatchlings succumbing to plastics.</p><p>"As they make their way into the ocean for the first time, they're traveling with the ocean currents to large areas of seagrass, and with that, there's a lot of debris," she said. 