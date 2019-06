- June 1 marks the first day of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, and events were held in multiple counties to help residents get prepared.

Hurricane expos were held in Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties on Saturday, aiming to educate and inform citizens on the measures that need to be taken before a storm hits.

At the St. Pete hurricane expo, residents were able to learn about the new sandbagging machine, as well as understand how storm surge plays a major role in a hurricane's impact.

Additional cities and counties are expected to hold hurricane-preparation events throughout the month of June.

