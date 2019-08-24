< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Facility for migrant children could be coming to Tampa Bay area By Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 24 2019 09:24PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 24 2019 09:30PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 09:31PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) (FOX 13)</strong> - A permanent facility for undocumented migrant children could be coming to the Tampa Bay Area. The federal government is now looking to central Florida as a possible location for the shelter that would be home to 500 undocumented migrant children.</p><p>The government is now searching for a 100,000-square-foot space to house the shelter right in the heart of Florida. Their map includes boundaries that stretch from Orlando to portions of Polk, Pasco and Hernando Counties.</p><p>"If this is going to be going to become a reality, demand access, demand transparency, demand a public hearing on these types of decisions," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani as she expressed her concerns over the idea.</p><p>Documents show the shelter would be fitted with bedrooms, classrooms and even space for medical and casework needs. In a statement to FOX 13, State Rep. Melony Bell, who represents parts of Polk County, said: </p><p>"As a State Representative, I would welcome a facility to be built in my district because it is our humanitarian responsibility to take care of the unaccompanied immigrant children. Also, my district is heavily populated with migrant workers due to our large agriculture community. It would have a positive impact and would create over 500 permanent jobs, not counting the workforce it would take to build the facility."</p><p>However, other leaders, like Rep. Eskamani, have their concerns. </p><p>"This absolutely is a burden to our region, because this is going to be a facility that utilizes public water, that utilizes our security, that utilizes our infrastructure when it comes to transportation," said Eskamani. More Local News Stories

Bradenton museum offers something for everyone
By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News
Posted Aug 24 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 11:24PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_5_7615201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_5_7615201_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_5_7615201_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_5_7615201_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/24/See_meteorites_and_ancient_fossils_at_Br_5_7615201_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature has both meteorites from space and ancient fossils that date back millions of years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Bradenton museum Want to see a meteorite from space? Or is your interest more in ancient fossils from long extinct beasts that walked the earth? What if you could see both in the same place while learning about other parts of this amazing world we live in?

You can, and it's all at the Bishop Museum of Science and Nature in Bradenton.

Located at 201 10th Street West, the Museum houses amazing exhibits sure to bring wonder to visitors starting when you first walk in the door. The center of the storm is moving toward the west at about 12 mph. It's expected to move west-northwest on Sunday and last throughout Tuesday, where it is forecast to be near the central Lesser Antilles.

The system is predicted to grow to near-hurricane strength by Tuesday, NHC said in its 5 p.m. update. A man is accused of stabbing his wife to death in their Bartow home, and police say it all started over a dispute about the custody of their disabled daughter.

Police: husband stabbed wife to death in Bartow
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Aug 24 2019 12:30PM EDT
Updated Aug 24 2019 11:29PM EDT

Police in Bartow said they're investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Investigators were called to the Peace River Village mobile home park around 5:45 a.m. Police said a woman, identified as 62-year-old Ruth Ann Silvers, was found dead in a bedroom of a home.

Terri Baldwin is a close friend of Silvers, and said she was worried something like this would happen. staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 24 2019 11:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police in Bartow said they're investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.</p><p>Investigators were called to the Peace River Village mobile home park around 5:45 a.m. Police said a woman, identified as 62-year-old Ruth Ann Silvers, was found dead in a bedroom of a home.</p><p>Terri Baldwin is a close friend of Silvers, and said she was worried something like this would happen.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var 