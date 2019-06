- Sarasota police are investigating a man accused of posing as a doctor in the community.

Investigators arrested 43-year-old Phillip Stutzman of Lakewood Ranch after three female victims came forward. Detectives said there could be more victims.

According to the victims, Stutzman was known as "Dr. Phillip Nikao," and was providing coaching, counseling and therapy services without a license between October 2016 and January 2019.

Detectives said he claimed to have a master's degree in neuroscience and a doctorate degree in psychology, but one of the patients researched and told police his highest level of education appeared to be a GED.

Police said he has provided services for patients who were sexually abused and patients with weight and anxiety problems. Detectives said there were no valid licenses for Stutzman and after speaking to the university he claimed his degrees were from, they learned those were also falsified.

He was arrested Thursday, but has since bonded out.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ross Revill with the Sarasota Police Department at 941-954-7092. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.