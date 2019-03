- From family to friends, co-workers, and even his K-9 partner, the overwhelming feeling of loss of Wes Weysham hung in the air at Sarasota National Cemetery Tuesday.

"We're remembering a person who gave basically the better part of his life to community service, someone who we want to remember as a community servant," said Chief Michael Regnier.

Wes Weysham was a hero from the start. He served in the Navy and as a firefighter and paramedic in Sarasota County. He also volunteered as a K9 handler and navigator with Sarasota K-9 Search and Rescue.

"He was one that always looked for the community first, did his job," said Chief Regnier.

Even after retirement, Weysham's heart led him to service.

One week ago on I-75, he stopped to help a driver after a crash. Troopers said the man was impaired and stopped his truck on I-75.

As Weysham tended to him, another car crashed. The impact sent the truck into Weysham and killed him.

Troopers are investigating the crash. They said the impaired the driver Weysham saved will likely face charges.

Tears shed show how deep the heartache runs. Weysham's K-9 partner, Ranger also searched for comfort.

"Attention all units: It is with deep regret that we announce the passing of firefighter paramedic Wes Waysham," a dispatcher announced; a goodbye that's difficult for all. "The bell has been struck for his last alarm."

A good man, a good deed, and a life ended too soon.

"May the sunshine shine upon his back and may the Lord hold him in the palm of his hand until we meet again," said the dispatcher.