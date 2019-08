- One week before Sarasota County schools went on summer break, one family experienced a heartache like no other.

On May 20, Roman Miller was on his bike, crossing at a crosswalk at Nodosa Street and Webber Drive in Sarasota. The Florida Highway Patrol said just before 8 a.m., a black pickup truck hit the 9-year-old.

The driver, 25-year-old Charity Lamb, told investigators she stopped for the boy's older sister, but she didn't see Roman following close behind.

Roman died from his injuries.

Attorneys Marc Matthews and Karly Christine are now representing Roman's family.

"They do not want to see another child hurt," said Christine.

The Miller family wants change. Matthews Injury Law is preparing to file a notice with the state, county and school board of an intent to sue. Their lawsuit focuses on the alleged failure to maintain the crosswalks in the area of Brentwood Elementary School.

"What the family is trying to gain from this and trying to change going forward, is to try and make sure that these crosswalks and sidewalks are as safe as possible for kids who are trying to get to school. Make sure they are as visible as possible to drivers," said attorney Marc Matthews.

The Millers lived within two miles of Brentwood Elementary School. Public schools in Florida are only required to provide transportation to students who live outside those two miles.

"Their transportation option was either biking or walking; they both worked in the morning during the day. They didn't have the option of dropping their kids off and picking them up in the afternoon. They had to be able to rely on their children and also the county to provide safe sidewalks and crosswalks. The county did not do that. The county did not provide safe sidewalks and crosswalks. The county did not provide visible crosswalks and visible sidewalks," Matthews claimed.

Matthews told FOX 13 other families have contacted him in the area. They claim the crosswalks have not been updated for years. Matthews believes more crossing guards, flashing lights, and more signs would help.

"The county really needs to do something. It's been a problem. It's not been a problem just within the last six months. Unfortunately it's what led to Roman Miller's passing," he said.

Roman's family is crushed, still dealing with the pain of losing their son. The family drives by the accident scene every day. Their attorneys call this a mission to help prevent other families from dealing with the unthinkable loss.

"It's everything to them right now," added Christine.

The FHP is still investigating the accident. Charity Lamb was issued a ticket for failure to yield.