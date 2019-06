- A fatal accident took place Monday morning in Hardee County.

Troopers say Sean Rich, 38, was traveling westbound on State Road 64 between Avon Park and Wauchula when he began to veer into the eastbound lane, becoming a wrong-way driver.

Dennis Jaward Jr., 41, was traveling eastbound in his semi-trailer truck when he saw Rich's car coming towards him. Jaward attempted to steer out of the way, but Rich collided with the left side of his truck, according to troopers.

Rich has since passed away from injuries while Jaward suffered no major injuries.

Troopers say the accident is still under investigation.



