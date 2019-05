- A Florida father has been accused of driving a vehicle with his three young children inside with a blood alcohol level that is double the legal limit.

Before midnight on Sunday, Hillsborough County deputies were alerted to a swerving vehicle on Interstate 75 and nearly colliding with other vehicles. A deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle north of Adamo Drive, officials said.

Deputies said 38-year-old Armando Luis Olivero was behind the wheel. His three children, ages 6, 7, and 8, were also inside the vehicle. They said his BAC level was 0.176 and 0.175. The legal limit in Florida is 0.08.

Olivero's jail records show he has a current address in Kissimmee, Florida. He was arrested for DUI and child neglect.



