- Officials are searching for two female suspects who walked into a Publix empty-handed, and walked out with unpaid cans of baby formula.

Hillsborough County deputies said the theft occurred at Publix, located at 3461 Lithia Pinecrest Road in Valrico. The pair of women entered the store around 1 p.m. Tuesday and removed about 20 cans of baby formula. Officials said they concealed them inside her large handbags. The baby formula was valued at about $367.

The suspects are described as black females. One of the suspects has a thin build and medium-length black hair. She was last seen wearing blue leggings, a denim shirt and a black baseball hat. The second suspect has a medium build, black hair and was last seen wearing a mini-skirt, denim shirt and black slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or online at http://www.crimestopperstb.com.