Local News</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/consumer">Consumer</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/fox13-investigates">FOX 13 Investigates</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/politics">Politics</a></li> </ul> <div class="nav-col nav-grid"> <h4 class="nav-title">Featured Videos</h4> landed in Tampa"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/lightning/lightning-s-alnefelt-feels-lucky-to-have-landed-in-tampa">Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county">Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/rowdies-jordan-doherty-is-old-beyond-his-years-"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years'"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/rowdies-jordan-doherty-is-old-beyond-his-years-">Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years'</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fever-of-rays-spotted-off-the-coast-of-anna-maria-island"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fever-of-rays-spotted-off-the-coast-of-anna-maria-island">Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/lightning/lightning-s-alnefelt-feels-lucky-to-have-landed-in-tampa">Lightning's Alnefelt feels lucky to have landed in Tampa</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county">Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/rowdies-jordan-doherty-is-old-beyond-his-years-">Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years'</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/fever-of-rays-spotted-off-the-coast-of-anna-maria-island">Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/woman-shot-in-stomach-during-fight-charged-in-death-of-unborn-baby-while-shooter-goes-free">Woman shot in stomach during fight charged in death of unborn baby while shooter goes free</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/trending/beachgoer-finds-snake-in-beach-chair">Beachgoer finds snake in beach chair</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" data-dropdown-accordion="drop-nav-live" href="#"></a> <a class="top-nav-item" href="http://www.fox13news.com/live" data-dropdown="drop-nav-live" data-options="is_hover:true; hover_timeout:1000">Live</a> <ul id="drop-nav-live" <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415120777" data-article-version="1.0">Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</h1> addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county" addthis:title="Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415120777.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-415120777"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:31PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:53PM EDT</span></p> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>BRADENTON, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Behind EMS Station 5 in Manatee County, there's a shelter standing to protect some new resident workers.</p><p>EMT Richard Traugott and his paramedic partner, Sherri Pellien built the structure for feral cats.</p><p>"We came up with an idea," said Sherri Pellien.</p><p>"It's a small little structure with an elevated platform,"Richard Traugott explains. "It's part of our nature, we are always helping people and caring."</p><p>These cats don't have the disposition to be pets. When Manatee County Animal Services determines a stray cat is not adoptable, it is spayed or neutered and put into the Working Cat Program.</p> <div id='continue-text-415120777' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-415120777' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415120777' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-415120777', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '415120777'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>They go to live on farms, in barns, or near factories, churches, and homes with a lot of land, and they help control pests like rodents.</p><p>However, humans do play a role in their well-being.</p><p>"You just have a regular feeding schedule. You wake up in the morning, put a little bit of cat food out for them. You pet the cat for a while, de-stres and run your calls," said Traugott.</p><p>Manatee County Animal Services is working to find more areas to place their working cats.</p><p>"Anywhere where somebody is going to actually take the responsibility of caring for these cats and provide them shelter and do all of those wonderful things,” said Manatee County Animal Services Chief Sarah Brown said.</p><p>Brown said it's worth the effort for the work done by the cats to curb rodent populations.</p><p>"We are really excited to expand it and see what other businesses would really love to have that wonderful animal to care for and that love to receive from the cat, but realize they won’t necessarily come into their home," she said.</p><p>For more information about the Working Cat Program visit <a href="https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services/working_cat_program">https://www.mymanatee.org/departments/public_safety/animal_services/working_cat_program</a> or call <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-man-arrested-on-animal-cruelty-charges-after-dog-dies-from-overheating" title="Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating" data-articleId="415023473" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after dog dies from overheating</h4> </div> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Dog_left_in_kennel_overheats__dies_1_7451937_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa man arrested on animal cruelty charges after By <span class="author">Matthew McClellan & Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 09:23AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 06:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Tampa man was arrested and charged for leaving his three dogs in extreme heat, and one of them died from heat stroke.</p><p>Hillsborough County Animal Control workers responded to the house in the 2600 block of 8th Avenue in Tampa last week and immediately knew the dogs' lives were in danger. It was already midday Friday, and the crates holding the dogs were in the triple digits.</p><p>Workers said the dog that died was in a crate outside and likely died just hours before because it was in direct sunlight with no water. The crate where the dog was kept registered at 131 degrees.</p> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A local nonprofit is asking for volunteers to help deliver meals to seniors who are unable to leave their homes.</p><p>Neighborly said they've seen a substantial decline in volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program in Pinellas County as snowbirds have left Florida to go back up north during the summer months.</p><p>"Their absence is leaving a gap in meal delivery that could result in isolated, homebound seniors not receiving a meal," the organization wrote.</p> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Man drowns trying to save dog who jumped off airboat, deputies say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 03:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies in Hernando County are investigating after they said a man drowned while trying to rescue his dog.</p><p>The sheriff's office said Ted and Minnie Davis took their airboat out on the inland waters of the Gulf of Mexico, just off the coast of Hernando County, on Wednesday morning.</p><p>According to investigators, the couple's dog jumped overboard, only to get pulled underwater by the current. That's when Ted Davis jumped into the water in an attempt to rescue the dog. Neither he nor his pet were wearing life jackets.</p> </div> id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/feral-cat-program-curbs-rodent-populations-in-manatee-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Feral_cats_curb_rodents_in_Manatee_Count_6_7451851_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Feral cat program curbs rodent populations in Manatee County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rowdies-jordan-doherty-is-old-beyond-his-years-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Can_you_spot_the_Rowdies__youngest_playe_1_7451842_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rowdies' Jordan Doherty is 'old beyond his years'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/pentagon-releases-ids-of-2-soldiers-killed-in-afghanistan-1" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_JAMES_JOHNSTON_MICHEAL_RILEY_062719_1561681326700_7452293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_JAMES_JOHNSTON_MICHEAL_RILEY_062719_1561681326700_7452293_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_JAMES_JOHNSTON_MICHEAL_RILEY_062719_1561681326700_7452293_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_JAMES_JOHNSTON_MICHEAL_RILEY_062719_1561681326700_7452293_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/27/ARMY_JAMES_JOHNSTON_MICHEAL_RILEY_062719_1561681326700_7452293_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;Army&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pentagon releases IDs of 2 soldiers killed in Afghanistan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fever-of-rays-spotted-off-the-coast-of-anna-maria-island" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/Suzannah%20Pontious_rays_062719_1561669426159.jpg_7451607_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fever of rays spotted off the coast of Anna Maria Island</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/meals-on-wheels-needs-volunteers-to-deliver-food-to-homebound-seniors-in-pinellas-county" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/27/GettyImages-478193267_1561669854415_7451611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;John&#x20;Moore&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Meals on Wheels needs volunteers to deliver food to homebound seniors in Pinellas County</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad 