- A Pasco County sheriff's deputy hit and killed a pedestrian Wednesday evening on U.S. 19 near Johnson Road.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say 62-year-old Regina Breslin was crossing the busy roadway when she was hit by an unmarked patrol vehicle, driven by Deputy Daniel Daugherty.

FHP said it happened around 9 p.m. She died at the scene.

Her family says Breslin struggled with alcoholism. Investigators say her alcohol use is "likely" a reason behind the crash, but are waiting on a toxicology report before making a final judgment.

Her uncle spoke to FOX 13's Dan Matics. He asked we not use his full name.

“Alcoholism is a terrible disease,” he said. “It’s very painful for me to realize she is gone... [considering ] she was a young person.”

Troopers say no charges will be filed against Deputy Daugherty.