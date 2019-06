- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred early Saturday morning in Plant City.

According to troopers, the crash happened shortly after midnight in the area of Paul Buchman Highway and Hunter Road.

FHP said a vehicle driven by 27-year-old Chalmes Pridgen II was traveling southbound when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes for unknown reasons.

Pridgen was killed in the crash, troopers said.

The driver he crashed into, 45-year-old Reyna Lazaro Martinez, suffered serioues injuries and was taken to Lakeland Regional Hospital.

