- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle when she attempted to cross I-4 on foot, troopers said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was heading eastbound on the highway just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

That's when FHP said a woman walked across the interstate and into the path of the truck. The collision happened at mile marker 13 in the Dover area.

The woman died at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

FHP said she had been seen standing by a light-colored sedan on the shoulder of the highway before the crash.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.