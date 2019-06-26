< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. FHP raises salaries in effort to entice applicants

By Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 26 2019 05:01PM EDT

Video Posted Jun 26 2019 04:54PM EDT TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - The number of troopers on Florida's highways isn't what it used to be. 

With a growing population, troopers who should be keeping an eye on the intestates are often found working crashes. 

"Our state troopers are primarily working vehicle crashes, hit and runs, and fatals. What we want to see is having those additional troopers come out and be pro-active. Get those people to slow down," said Trooper Kenn Watson. "More State Troopers equal a safer highway."

To meet the demand, Florida Highway Patrol is adding to its force. Troopers are inviting anyone interested in joining FHP to attend one of many planned open houses. 

Watson said they're ready to quickly process paperwork and get recruits into the very next academy. Their salaries now start at $40,000. FHP can also help with college costs. 

"Because we have openings in all 67 counties it gives you an opportunity to join the patrol and stay at home or be just one county out," said Watson. 

The open houses are being held at the following locations, dates, and times:
-Thursday, June 27, 5-8 p.m at 5023 53rd Ave E, Bradenton;
-Friday, June 28, 5-8 p.m at 4010 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice;
-Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m - 2 p.m at 10041 Daniels Parkway, Ft. Myers.

For more information visit www.BeATrooper.com. More Local News Stories

Teen suspect arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 26 2019 08:54AM EDT

Updated Jun 26 2019 12:13PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/26/dereck%20polanco%20rivera_1561556088761.jpg_7445846_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister&nbsp;announced the arrest of 16-year-old Dereck&nbsp;Polanco&nbsp;Rivera in the death of 14-year-old&nbsp;Dinorah Rodriguez." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. A teenager was arrested in the shooting death of another teen, who was not the intended target, the Hillsborough County sheriff announced Wednesday. 

Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies arrested 16-year-old Dereck Polanco Rivera, who, the sheriff said, was part of a gang in the Town 'N' Country neighborhood. He said the teen suspect fired multiple shots, intending to strike a different occupant inside the vehicle the victim was inside. 

"The 14-year-old girl (was) in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head," the sheriff explained during a Wednesday morning press conference. "A male occupant had a long-standing beef with the suspect. Detectives believe that's why Rivera targeted the car the young girl happened to be riding in." He said the teen suspect fired multiple shots, intending to strike a different occupant inside the vehicle the victim was inside. </p><p>"The 14-year-old girl (was) in the backseat of the car with a gunshot wound to the head," the sheriff explained during a Wednesday morning press conference. "A male occupant had a long-standing beef with the suspect. Woman arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on Gandy Bridge, police say

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jun 26 2019 06:04AM EDT

Updated Jun 26 2019 06:05AM EDT

A driver was arrested after she was caught driving the wrong way on the Gandy Bridge, police said.

Early Wednesday morning, Tampa police stopped the female driver of a pickup truck after she was seen driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. Officers said they managed the traffic stop in a construction zone.

There was not traffic crash or reported injuries. The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested for DUI. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Woman arrested for DUI after driving wrong way on Gandy Bridge, police say</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:04AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 26 2019 06:05AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A driver was arrested after she was caught driving the wrong way on the Gandy Bridge, police said.</p><p>Early Wednesday morning, Tampa police stopped the female driver of a pickup truck after she was seen driving eastbound in the westbound lanes. Officers said they managed the traffic stop in a construction zone.</p><p>There was not traffic crash or reported injuries. The giant legal loophole in Florida's soon-to-debut texting-while-driving ban

By Lloyd Sowers, FOX 13 News

Posted Jun 25 2019 04:40PM EDT

Updated Jun 25 2019 05:37PM EDT

Florida's new texting-while-driving law is set to take effect Monday, but police officers say enforcement is going to be a challenge. 

A memo recently went out to St. Petersburg police officers informing them of the exceptions that allow people to use their phones while driving for safety-related messages, navigation, traffic, or weather alerts. 

"There are so many exceptions where an officer, to know for sure, he must inspect your phone. And you can decline to give it to him, under the law," explained Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for St. Petersburg police. 