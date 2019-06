- The number of troopers on Florida's highways isn't what it used to be.

With a growing population, troopers who should be keeping an eye on the intestates are often found working crashes.

"Our state troopers are primarily working vehicle crashes, hit and runs, and fatals. What we want to see is having those additional troopers come out and be pro-active. Get those people to slow down," said Trooper Kenn Watson. "More State Troopers equal a safer highway."

To meet the demand, Florida Highway Patrol is adding to its force. Troopers are inviting anyone interested in joining FHP to attend one of many planned open houses.

Watson said they're ready to quickly process paperwork and get recruits into the very next academy.

As part of the effort to encourage applicants, FHP recently gave troopers a pay raise. Their salaries now start at $40,000. FHP can also help with college costs.

"Because we have openings in all 67 counties it gives you an opportunity to join the patrol and stay at home or be just one county out," said Watson.

The open houses are being held at the following locations, dates, and times:

-Thursday, June 27, 5-8 p.m at 5023 53rd Ave E, Bradenton;

-Friday, June 28, 5-8 p.m at 4010 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice;

-Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m - 2 p.m at 10041 Daniels Parkway, Ft. Myers.

For more information visit www.BeATrooper.com.