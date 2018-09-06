FHP search for driver in hit-and-run that killed Wesley Chapel bicyclist

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 06 2018 08:48AM EDT

WESLEY CHAPEL (FOX 13) - A Wesley Chapel man has died in a hit-and-run crash, and troopers say they are searching for the driver who fled the scene.

Before 11 p.m. Wednesday, 48-year-old Hans Mentro was bicycling northbound on Boyette Road, just north of Vienna Woods Lane, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At this time, an unknown vehicle crashed into the rear of the victim's bicycle, troopers say.

Troopers said the driver fled the crash scene. As of Thursday morning, there was no description of the suspected vehicle, but FHP is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the agency at (813) 558-1800 or dial *347. 

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 1-800-873-8477 or online at www.crimestopperstb.com.
 

