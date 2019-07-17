< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- begin: STORY --> Files: Fired Indian Rocks Beach city worker had history trouble on the job

By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News

Posted Jul 17 2019 11:41PM EDT

Video Posted Jul 17 2019 11:33PM EDT

Updated Jul 17 2019 11:42PM EDT fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Files: Fired Indian Rocks Beach city worker had history trouble on the job&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/files-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job" data-title="Files: Fired Indian Rocks Beach city worker had history trouble on the job" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/files-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job" addthis:title="Files: Fired Indian Rocks Beach city worker had history trouble on the job"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-418822567.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header <figure class="story-media">
<div id="storyPlayer_418822567_418821228_194302"></div> a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_418822567_418821228_194302";this.videosJson='[{"id":"418821228","video":"585510","title":"Records%20show%20why%20city%20employee%20was%20fired","caption":"A%20Pinellas%20County%20Solid%20Waste%20worker%20goes%20on%20a%20violent%20rampage%20after%20being%20told%20he%27s%20fired.%C2%A0%20It%20happened%20last%20Wednesday%20at%20Indian%20Rocks%20Beach%20City%20Hall.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FRecords_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_0_7531062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F17%2FRecords_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_585510_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1658028812%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D5gfaRnSfR9CuhddQmvxhE1xnQEM","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffiles-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job"}},"createDate":"Jul 17 2019 11:33PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_418822567_418821228_194302",video:"585510",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_0_7531062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"A%2520Pinellas%2520County%2520Solid%2520Waste%2520worker%2520goes%2520on%2520a%2520violent%2520rampage%2520after%2520being%2520told%2520he%2527s%2520fired.%25C2%25A0%2520It%2520happened%2520last%2520Wednesday%2520at%2520Indian%2520Rocks%2520Beach%2520City%2520Hall.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_585510_1800.mp4?Expires=1658028812&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=5gfaRnSfR9CuhddQmvxhE1xnQEM",eventLabel:"Records%20show%20why%20city%20employee%20was%20fired-418821228",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Ffiles-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new fox.videoPlayer(this.playerId,this.config,false,this.videosJson)});</script> </figure> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/files-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job">Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:41PM EDT</span></p> <p class="videoPostedDate-418822567"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:33PM EDT<span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 11:42PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-418822567").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-418822567").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-418822567" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-418822567-418821183"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-418822567-418821183" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-418822567" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>INDIAN ROCKS BEACH, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A solid waste worker in Indian Rocks Beach went a violent rampage after being told he was fired. </p><p>FOX 13 News obtained 52-year-old Errol Gray’s termination letter and personnel file, which shed light on exactly what happened, and his issues on the job over the last 10 years.</p><p>Gray was fired a week ago by his boss at Indian Rocks Beach City Hall.</p><p>He has worked for the city of Indian Rocks Beach Solid Waste Department since 2009. </p><p>According to the files, he met with his public services supervisor last week to discuss an issue with insubordination. Spencer Gross. “Mr. Gray became angry about this and he struck the victim numerous times with his fists about the head, the torso. The victim actually fell on the ground and he was kicked numerous times.”</p><p>Arrest paperwork says the 58-year-old man was sent to the hospital with cuts, bruises, and a cracked rib. </p><p>According to Gray's termination letter, another public services staff member who witnessed the assault tried to call 911, but Gray started attacking her before jumping into a city truck and “violently revving it’s engine and circling city hall.”</p><p>“They had this whole street blocked off, two sheriffs were kinda blocking this road so we knew something was going on,” Jill Crawford said.</p><p>The 52-year-old was eventually arrested about a half-mile away, admitting to deputies he wanted to ram the truck through city hall and into the city manager’s office.</p><p>Gray's four-page disciplinary letter says the violent outburst violated multiple city policies. And this wasn't his frist time getting in trouble on the job. The document says "...the city, more often than not, used a "light touch" and did not even suspend you for incidents which, under a progressive discipline scheme, should have resulted in much more severe punishment."</p><p>FOX 13 News obtained Gray's 87-page personnel file. The paperwork shows Gray has been written up at least seven times over his ten-year employment in the Public Services Department, being suspended without pay for nine days for careless driving, preventable accidents and damaging his city truck.</p><p>His first incident happened about three weeks after being hired full time in 2009.</p><p>FOX 13 News reached out to Gray’s supervisor to see if he wanted to comment on-camera about the attack. Up Next: class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/stolen-car-suspects-nabbed-on-howard-frankland-bridge" title="Stolen car suspects nabbed on Howard Frankland Bridge" data-articleId="418728729" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Deputies_suspected_car_thief_on_I_275_br_0_7530893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Deputies_suspected_car_thief_on_I_275_br_0_7530893_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Deputies_suspected_car_thief_on_I_275_br_0_7530893_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Deputies_suspected_car_thief_on_I_275_br_0_7530893_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Deputies_suspected_car_thief_on_I_275_br_0_7530893_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="It was smooth sailing for Tampa-bound traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday until deputies tracked down and pulled over a stolen car." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Stolen car suspects nabbed on Howard Frankland Bridge</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:06PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 10:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>It was smooth sailing for Tampa-bound traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Wednesday until deputies tracked down and pulled over a stolen car.</p><p>The traffic caused a mess for anyone needing to get somewhere on time. Pinellas County Deputies stopped the stolen vehicle near the middle span of the bridge.</p><p>It started in St. Petersburg, where stolen cars have been a topic of discussion. On Monday morning, the driver of a stolen Infinity hit and killed a 26-year-old woman.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/transportation-tax-funds-to-be-re-established-after-legal-battles" title="Transportation tax funds to be re-established after legal battles" data-articleId="418744534" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Commissioners_proceed_with_original_tran_0_7530015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Commissioners_proceed_with_original_tran_0_7530015_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Commissioners_proceed_with_original_tran_0_7530015_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Commissioners_proceed_with_original_tran_0_7530015_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Commissioners_proceed_with_original_tran_0_7530015_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="THE BOARD VOTED TO MOVE FORWARD WITH THE TRANSPORTATION TAX AS IT WAS WRITTEN ON THE 2018 BALLOT. AND COMMISSIONER LES MILLER SAYS COUNTY LEADERS OWE THIS TO VOTERS." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Transportation tax funds to be re-established after legal battles</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 06:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County commissioners moved a step closer Wednesday to ironing-out the details of a transportation tax approved by nearly 60% of voters last fall.</p><p>The tax had been in limbo due to lawsuits challenging its legality. A judge, however, ruled the tax is constitutional. Now commissioners are re-establishing the funding allocations stripped away by the judge, essentially returning the charter amendment to its original writing.</p><p>"This is doing what the will of the voters said," Commissioner Les Miller said. "The citizens of this county and All for Transportation had the wherewithal and the cojones to put it on the ballot and it passed by 57% of the vote."</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rattlesnake-bite-leaves-man-in-hospital-on-due-date-of-his-second-child" title="Rattlesnake bite leaves man in hospital on due date of his second child" data-articleId="418723904" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Snakebite_leaves_man_in_hospital_on_wife_0_7529882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Snakebite_leaves_man_in_hospital_on_wife_0_7529882_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Snakebite_leaves_man_in_hospital_on_wife_0_7529882_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Snakebite_leaves_man_in_hospital_on_wife_0_7529882_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Snakebite_leaves_man_in_hospital_on_wife_0_7529882_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A Sarasota man is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rattlesnake bite leaves man in hospital on due date of his second child</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 04:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 17 2019 05:12PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Sarasota man is recovering in the hospital after being bitten by a rattlesnake.</p><p>He should have been in the hospital Wednesday for a different reason: The bird of his second child.</p><p>The baby hasn’t come yet, so Earl Hjertstedt has to worry about his wife – and his recovery – from a hospital bed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/health/tampa-woman-recalls-years-of-unexplained-symptoms-after-breast-implant-surgery"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Unexplained__implant_sickness__brings_wo_1_7530872_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Unexplained__implant_sickness__brings_wo_1_20190718022305"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa woman recalls years of unexplained symptoms after breast implant surgery</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/files-fired-indian-rocks-beach-city-worker-had-history-trouble-on-the-job"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_7531070_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Records_show_why_city_employee_was_fired_8_20190718033351"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Files: Fired Indian Rocks Beach city worker had history trouble on the job</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-arrested-for-scaring-teens-away-with-gunshots"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/17/SHOOTING%20AT%20ATV_1563415109407.jpg_7530922_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="SHOOTING AT ATV_1563415109407.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hernando deputies: Neighbor admitted to shooting at kids riding ATV</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/huggies-puts-fathers-on-diaper-packages-for-the-first-time"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/17/huggies%20THUMB_1563402043888.jpg_7530084_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Huggies said it specifically chose to feature fathers for the first time ever on its "Special Delivery" line to reflect all parents' love for their babies. 