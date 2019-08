- An underwater memorial dedicated to U.S. sailors lost on submarines is expected to move into its final phase off the coast of Sarasota.

Nine miles off Big Pass, and 45-feet underwater you’ll find a concrete coral reef. The man-made reef consists of concrete mounds bearing the names of the 65 U.S. submarines lost at sea since 1900.

Back in May, the group. “Eternal Reefs.” began the project by dropping six concrete spheres into the Gulf, and they plan to drop 60 more into the water on Tuesday.

It’s estimated that more than 4,000 sailors have lost their lives on submarines that never returned home.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Eternal Reefs' website.



