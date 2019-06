- An elderly woman is recovering in the hospital after her home went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. on Wilson Circle near North Dale Mabry Highway in Lutz. Multiple fire engines responded to the scene. It took firefighters more than four hours to get the fire under control.

"It's very scary especially because everybody is so close here. The houses are close, but it is one of the oldest houses," neighbor Tania Miller said.

High winds caused concern for some residents next door, who were worried the fire might spread, but according to fire rescue, the blaze was contained to the one home.

"She's doing wonderful. She had a little smoke inhalation. They're giving her some fluids and she's resting," the woman's friend said.

Continue reading below

According to neighbors, the woman's roommate, who also lives there, wasn't home at the time of the fire. Multiple neighbors tried to put out the fire with garden hoses as they waited for firefighters to arrive.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.