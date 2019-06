- Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Hillsborough County shooting range.

The view from SkyFOX showed few obvious signs of fire at Shoot Straight on U.S. Highway 301, aside from several fire trucks and emergency vehicles.

A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire started in the gun range backstop, and continues to smolder and reignite.

Crews are working to ventilate the building and extinguish the flames for good.

No injuries have been reported. They cause is not yet clear.

Stay with FOX 13 for any updates.