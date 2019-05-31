< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. 31 2019 10:34PM <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/fire-officials-say-dry-hot-weather-could-fuel-widlfires">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:30PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-410225245"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:34PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 31 2019 10:35PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> <strong class='dateline'>NORTH PORT, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - As we head into the weekend, fire officials have a warning for the Tampa Bay area -- the heat and dry weather create perfect conditions for wildfires.</p><p>Tampa and North Port firefighters have already responded to several fires in the last few days.</p><p>The one in North Port, off Wyola Avenue, only took seconds to spread. It even jumped the street and caused a lot to go up in flames. Judy Bourne and her husband live next to the empty lot.</p><p>“When I walked out there was a wall of fire. It was so hot,” Judy said. “It spread so fast, it jumped the street. Luckily the fire trucks got here. It could have been so much worse. Everything is just so dry,” she said.</p><p>This week North Port Fire has already battled 10 small wildfires. With little rain and the humidity, they know it could get worse.</p><p>“We are about 50-75% below, depending on where you go in the state for our average rainfall should be for year-to-date. Going into our next two months for dry season it’s going to be difficult,” said North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus. “When you have the wind conditions the low humidity. 