- Hillsborough County firefighters are battling a fire at a building just west of Valrico.

There are no injuries to report, they say, but the commercial structure is located at 5210 East Highway 60. The westbound lanes of the highway are shut down near Jerry Smith Road.

The view from SkyFOX showed smoke smoldering from the building, with parts of it burned to the ground.

