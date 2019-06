- A Largo storage facility caught fire early Friday morning.

Firefighters from Clearwater and Seminole's fire departments responded to the business at 2297 Lake Avenue SE, saying flames were showing when they arrived. Officials said as they tried to extinguish the fire, they didn't have a key and were forced to cut open a door for entry.

The northbound lanes of Lake Avenue near Ulmerton Road are closed during the investigation. It appears two units were impacted.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. There is no word on any reported injuries or the extent of damage.



