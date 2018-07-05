Some fireworks shows fizzled out due to weather, technical issues

- Fireworks is an annual tradition on Independence Day, but for some cities, attendees ended up having a view of an empty sky, or the show was cut short.

In St. Petersburg, officials said there were "technical difficulties," and were unable to put on a show. It has not been rescheduled. The fireworks display was originally set for 9 p.m. The city posted an update in the Facebook event:

"Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to display the fireworks. We apologize for any inconvenience. No rain date is scheduled at this time."

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman said Thursday morning his office is not happy with the vendor and the total cost for the fireworks show was $25,000. A meeting will be held to discuss what went wrong.

The Tampa Bay area experienced a soggy evening on Wednesday, which led to the cancelation of the annual fireworks celebration in Temple Terrace, originally scheduled to begin around 9:15 p.m. Before 6 p.m., the city sent out the following tweet:

"Please note that, due to the inclement weather, the Temple Terrace fireworks are cancelled. Unfortunately they cannot be rescheduled. Stay safe - and dry! — feeling sad."

City officials in Gulfport decided to postpone Wednesday's fireworks show due to "inclement weather." It has been rescheduled for Thursday at 9 p.m.

Fireworks in downtown Tampa was hosted by the Tampa Riverwalk, and originally scheduled for 9 p.m. Organizers said they started the show five minutes early due to incoming lightning. Before 10 p.m., they wrote on Facebook that the show lasted for eight minutes and "ended with a wonderful grand finale."

However, the post before that read,

"We are monitoring the weather and the forecast has the bad weather passing us before the planned Downtown Tampa Independence Day Fireworks Celebration fireworks show. We are still on schedule for a 9pm show. If anything changes we will post to this page."

The early start led to bad reviews on the Riverwalk's social media accounts. One Facebook user wrote, "What happened to posting to the page if anything happens. See your post below," while another one said, "That was awful. So many confused and annoyed people."

There were some people who managed to see the entire show. One person wrote on the Riverwalk's Facebook page, "Thanks for a great show Tampa! My family had a blast!"