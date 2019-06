Courtesy: Chris Carelas Courtesy: Chris Carelas

- A group of fishermen got quite a sight during their morning fishing trip as a massive whale shark swam next to their boat.

Chris Carelas said he and his co-workers went out for a day of fishing about 30 to 40 miles off the coast of Clearwater Beach.

He managed to capture video as the large whale shark swam by their boat around 10 a.m.

Carelas said it stayed in the vicinity of their boat for 20 to 30 minutes.

