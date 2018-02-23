Flamingo Festival this weekend in St. Petersburg

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Feb 23 2018 07:29PM EST

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - There is a celebration of flamingos happening this weekend in St. Petersburg. 

The Flamingo Festival is Sunday, Feb. 25 at Sunken Gardens in honor of the flock of flamingos that arrived at the park a year ago.

They were still babies when they arrived at the park and now they're grown and fully pink. 

The park is celebrating the young flock's birthday with live music, drinks, and of course, the beautiful botanical gardens and the flamingos themselves.

Anyone who wears pink to the park gets $1 off admission. 

The festival runs from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. 

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $4 for children. Parking is free.

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.stpete.org/attractions/sunken_gardens/index.php 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Flamingo Festival this weekend in St. Petersburg
  • Gasparilla Distance Classic weekend road closures
  • Boater killed in collision on Little Manatee River
  • Jennifer Race surprises court, attorney with guilty plea
  • Icelandair expands flights from Tampa
  • AR-15 found in Pasco High student's truck
  • Biplane crashes along Pasco road
  • Gas leak forces shutdown, evacuation near mall
  • Police arrest man accused in hotel attack
  • Gasparilla race weekend underway in Tampa