Flamingo Festival this weekend in St. Petersburg

- There is a celebration of flamingos happening this weekend in St. Petersburg.

The Flamingo Festival is Sunday, Feb. 25 at Sunken Gardens in honor of the flock of flamingos that arrived at the park a year ago.

They were still babies when they arrived at the park and now they're grown and fully pink.

The park is celebrating the young flock's birthday with live music, drinks, and of course, the beautiful botanical gardens and the flamingos themselves.

Anyone who wears pink to the park gets $1 off admission.

The festival runs from 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $4 for children. Parking is free.

MORE INFORMATION: http://www.stpete.org/attractions/sunken_gardens/index.php