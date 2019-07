- Within six minutes, an 18-year-old driver sped away from a traffic stop, creating a chain of events that led to the death of a pedestrian, officials said.

At 9:24 p.m. Thursday, a Pinellas County deputy was driving his marked car in the area of 44th Street North and Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park, according to the agency. That's where the deputy noticed a tan 2007 Nissan Maxima with a missing tag light and a window tint violation.

Officials said the deputy attempted to do a traffic stop and activated his emergency equipment, however, the driver of the Nissan, later identified as 18-year-old Jamar Johnson, sped away.

The deputy turned off the emergency equipment and didn't pursue Johnson's vehicle, but notified other law enforcement officers. Deputies said Johnson drove eastbound on Park Boulevard and headed southbound on Interstate 275. They said he was speeding.

Undercover deputies in unmarked cars continued to follow Johnson, they said, and he eventually crossed three lanes of traffic to exit onto 5th Avenue North toward 20th Street North. At this time, 18-year-old Caroline Dewitt was heading eastbound on 5th Ave. N. in her 2013 Honda Accord. Officials said she entered the intersection of 20th Street North with a green light.

Continue reading below

Johnson had a red light and entered the same intersection, colliding with the Honda Accord at 9:30 p.m., detectives said. They said the impact caused the Honda to spin, which struck a pedestrian, 30-year-old Jee-esta J. Shurock. Detectives said Shurock was walking eastbound in a crosswalk along the eastbound lanes of the intersection.

Officials said Johnson ran away from the crash site, but was eventually taken into custody a short time later.

Shurcok was taken to a hospital where she passed away. Dewitt had no injuries, officials said.

Johnson had minor injuries and was taken to Pinellas County Jail after being released from the hospital. He faces several charges including vehicular homicide, fleeing, and leaving the scene of a crash.