Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/fleeing-suspect-18-caused-st-pete-crash-that-killed-pedestrian-deputies-say" data-title="Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/fleeing-suspect-18-caused-st-pete-crash-that-killed-pedestrian-deputies-say" addthis:title="Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-419074276.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-419074276");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-419074276-2915760"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-419074276-2915760" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jul 19 2019 06:57AM EDT
Updated Jul 19 2019 07:14AM EDT class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:14AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-419074276").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-419074276").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-419074276" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Within six minutes, an 18-year-old driver sped away from a traffic stop, creating a chain of events that led to the death of a pedestrian, officials said.</p><p>At 9:24 p.m. Thursday, a Pinellas County deputy was driving his marked car in the area of 44th Street North and Park Boulevard in Pinellas Park, according to the agency. That's where the deputy noticed a tan 2007 Nissan Maxima with a missing tag light and a window tint violation.</p><p>Officials said the deputy attempted to do a traffic stop and activated his emergency equipment, however, the driver of the Nissan, later identified as 18-year-old Jamar Johnson, sped away. </p><p>The deputy turned off the emergency equipment and didn't pursue Johnson's vehicle, but notified other law enforcement officers. Deputies said Johnson drove eastbound on Park Boulevard and headed southbound on Interstate 275. They said he was speeding.</p><p>Undercover deputies in unmarked cars continued to follow Johnson, they said, and he eventually crossed three lanes of traffic to exit onto 5th Avenue North toward 20th Street North. At this time, 18-year-old Caroline Dewitt was heading eastbound on 5th Ave. N. in her 2013 Honda Accord. Officials said she entered the intersection of 20th Street North with a green light.

Johnson had a red light and entered the same intersection, colliding with the Honda Accord at 9:30 p.m., detectives said. They said the impact caused the Honda to spin, which struck a pedestrian, 30-year-old Jee-esta J. Shurock. Detectives said Shurock was walking eastbound in a crosswalk along the eastbound lanes of the intersection.</p><p>Officials said Johnson ran away from the crash site, but was eventually taken into custody a short time later. </p><p>Shurcok was taken to a hospital where she passed away. Dewitt had no injuries, officials said. </p><p>Johnson had minor injuries and was taken to Pinellas County Jail after being released from the hospital. HE'S FINALLY BACK HOME." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inverness hit-and-run victim left paralyzed, remains positive</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An Inverness man is making a remarkable recovery after a woman allegedly ran him over and then took off in March.</p><p>He spent months in the hospital and is finally back home, but he and his wife have ongoing battles – at home and in court.</p><p>Jarrett Suydam and his wife, Samantha are adjusting to their new normal after their lives were changed, in the blink of an eye.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-holding-training-exercise-at-sebring-middle-school" title="Law enforcement holding training exercise at Sebring Middle School" data-articleId="419070686" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Law enforcement holding training exercise at Sebring Middle School</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 06:19AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 19 2019 07:13AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you see a lot of police activity at Sebring Middle School on Friday morning, don’t be alarmed, it’s just a training session.</p><p>Local law enforcement will be conducting a large-scale active shooter training from 8 a.m. to noon. Highlands County deputies, local firefighters, Sebring police and school board members will all be involved.</p><p>First responders will be seen both on and off campus in “emergency mode,” according to the sheriff’s office. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/venice-crew-rescues-boater-caught-in-storms-off-siesta-key" title="Venice crew rescues boater caught in storms off Siesta Key" data-articleId="418966949" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Sunset_sail_turns_into_rescue_off_Siesta_0_7532674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Jay Connelly got into his sailboat as a storm rolled into Siesta Key Wednesday night. He was sure he could outrun it. He was wrong." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Venice crew rescues boater caught in storms off Siesta Key</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kimberly Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 18 2019 05:29PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Jay Connelly got into his sailboat as a storm rolled into Siesta Key Wednesday night.</p><p>He was sure he could outrun it. He was wrong.</p><p>About five miles offshore, in water about 35 feet deep, his sailboat flipped and he was stranded.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WTVT_drejka surveillance video_011119_1547204570897.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/space/how-the-space-program-launched-the-florida-we-know-today"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156_7532519_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="The Apollo 11 rocket towers over the Kennedy Space Center’s crawlerway during the May 20, 1969 rollout from the Vehicle Assembly Building to Launch Pad 39A. (NASA)" title="apollo_11_rollout-1_1563478547156.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>How the space program launched the Florida we know today</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-representative-wants-el-chapo-s-money-to-build-the-wall"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2017/05/05/Chapo_1493996653902_3271608_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Accused Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman." title="Joaquin El Chapo Guzman Mug Shot-402970-402970"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida representative wants El Chapo's money to build the wall</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fwc-paints-grim-picture-of-scallop-population-at-season-s-open"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/18/Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_7533660_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Scallop_season_could_be_disappointing__b_1_20190719023226"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>FWC paints grim picture of scallop population at season's open</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/woman-charged-in-baby-s-abduction-from-florida-bus-stop" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/19/williams_1563543725203_7534487_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="LCSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Woman charged in baby's abduction from Florida bus stop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/one-year-after-controversial-clearwater-parking-lot-death-shooter-awaits-trial" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/01/11/WTVT_drejka%20surveillance%20video_011119_1547204570897.jpg_6613827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>One year after controversial Clearwater parking lot death, shooter awaits trial</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fleeing-suspect-18-caused-st-pete-crash-that-killed-pedestrian-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84090-PINELLAS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591364700_53056_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fleeing suspect, 18, caused St. Pete crash that killed pedestrian, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/deputies-carjacker-tried-to-take-elderly-man-s-car-couldn-t-drive-stick" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/19/carjacker_1563531833747_7534096_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Deputies: Carjacker tried to take elderly man's car, couldn't drive stick</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/law-enforcement-holding-training-exercise-at-sebring-middle-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84086-HIGHLANDS_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591368031_52970_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Law enforcement holding training exercise at Sebring Middle School</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> 