- Heavy rain closed a section of 9th Street W in Bradenton this morning.

Bradenton police shut down part of the intersection. A few cars made it through but they had some trouble and many ended up turning around.

The rain hit the Manatee County area hard this morning. Local side streets also experienced minor flooding, and some areas lost power.

9th street west is back open. Some streets are still damp, but business owners say this has been a problem for decades. They say it hurts them and local homeowners @FOX13News #Bradenton pic.twitter.com/z4eXbhVUIm — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) August 14, 2019

