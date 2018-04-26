Florida Aquarium in the running to become the best in North America

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 26 2018 06:04AM EDT

Updated: Apr 26 2018 08:06AM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - There’s a chance the Florida Aquarium can be recognized as the best in the country.

Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn took to Twitter to ask followers to vote for the local aquarium, in order to win "USA Today’s 10Best Aquarium."

"I know when my kids were little, I would spend a lot of time at that aquarium. My daughters just loved it,” he says in a Twitter video posted by The Florida Aquarium. “Go vote for the Florida Aquarium. Go make Tampa proud. If you want to vote twice, that’s OK too.”

USA Today says the 20 current nominees represent the best on the continent, and also play a role in animal conservation and rescue efforts. You can vote once per day until Monday, April 30 at noon. The top 10 winners will be announced on Friday, May 4.

Other local destinations have been nominated in the competition. Busch Gardens is in the running for "Best Zoo" and "Best Zoo Exhibit." The city of Tarpon Springs is in the running for "Best Historic Small Town." 

See the full list of nominees by clicking here.

Vote for the Florida Aquarium by clicking here.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Florida Aquarium in the running to become the best in North America
  • Sebring woman dies, one person seriously injured in house fire
  • Man doused with hot grease during fight at Wing Stop
  • Deputies investigating murder of Bradenton man
  • Sandhill crane, shot with arrow, rescued in Myakka City
  • Citrus Park woman warns about raccoon after bloody attack
  • Publix video voyeur suspect sought in Pasco Co.
  • Hernando high school student arrested for threatening to 'shoot up' school
  • I-4 chase suspect arrested after video of shooting released
  • FWC needs help counting horseshoe crabs