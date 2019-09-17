< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Florida Aquarium's coral breeding program success prompts major expansion TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - For the first time ever, scientists at the Florida Aquarium were successful in prompting Atlantic Coral to reproduce in a laboratory. The breakthrough earlier this summer is now being followed by plans to greatly expand the program in hopes of repopulating the dying reef in the Florida Keys.

Biologist Emily Williams is one of several working to grow coral larvae in the lab.

"We've raised them since they were first born," says Williams. "We think of them as our babies."

Dr. Amber Whittle, director of conservation at the aquarium showed us blueprints for six new buildings that will hold greenhouses, labs, and a visitors center at the Center For Conservation, near TECO's Big Bend Power Plant in Apollo Beach. She estimates the cost at over $6 million, which will include private donations, state, and federal funding. Whittle says they hope to have it finished within 18 months. I absolutely think we can play a part in saving the coral reef. I think this is the only way to do that," said Whittle.

In the meantime, biologists are growing more than 20 varieties of corals in the lab, including Pillar Coral, which is virtually extinct in waters around Florida.

LINK: Florida scientists announce coral breeding breakthrough; could save global reefs

They grow coral larvae that then adhere to ceramic. In the future, they hope to attach them to reefs in the Keys that have been devastated by disease.

However, Whittle says measures need to be taken to make waters cleaner or the new coral won't survive.

Scientists believe pollution and climate change have contributed to diseases that have killed much of the coral around the Keys. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/former-school-guardian-arrested-for-pawning-issued-firearm-and-equipment" title="Former school guardian arrested for pawning issued firearm and equipment" data-articleId="429443987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/Former_school_guardian_arrested_for_pawn_7_7665658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/Former_school_guardian_arrested_for_pawn_7_7665658_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/Former_school_guardian_arrested_for_pawn_7_7665658_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/Former_school_guardian_arrested_for_pawn_7_7665658_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/Former_school_guardian_arrested_for_pawn_7_7665658_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former school guardian arrested for pawning issued handgun" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former school guardian arrested for pawning issued firearm and equipment</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Lindsay Brown, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:48AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 07:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A former school guardian is facing charges for allegedly pawning the firearm and equipment issued to him by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. </p><p>Detectives discovered the transactions after 37-year-old Erick Russell was arrested earlier this month on charges of domestic battery and false-imprisonment. </p><p>During the arrest, deputies learned Russell was employed as a School Guardian and was issued a Glock 17 9mm handgun with two magazines, a body armor vest, and additional items.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/wife-of-man-who-was-once-acquitted-of-her-lover-s-murder-found-dead" title="6 years ago, Vietnam veteran killed his wife's lover; now she's dead, too" data-articleId="429391021" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Wife_of_man_once_accused_of_murder_found_0_7664858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Wife_of_man_once_accused_of_murder_found_0_7664858_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Wife_of_man_once_accused_of_murder_found_0_7664858_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Wife_of_man_once_accused_of_murder_found_0_7664858_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/18/Wife_of_man_once_accused_of_murder_found_0_7664858_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Six years after decorated Vietnam War veteran Ralph Wald shot and killed his wife's lover, his wife, Johnna Flores was found dead in their Brandon home, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>6 years ago, Vietnam veteran killed his wife's lover; now she's dead, too</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Aaron Mesmer, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:31PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 18 2019 08:55PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Six years after a decorated Vietnam War veteran shot and killed his wife's lover, his wife was found dead in their Brandon home, the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner confirmed Wednesday.</p><p>Court records show Ralph Wald, a retired U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel, turned 77 years old Monday. That morning, Hillsborough County deputies were called to his home on Clara Drive where they found a woman's body . The M.E.'s office told FOX 13 it received the body of Johnna Flores, 48, who is Wald's wife.</p><p>Two days later, deputies had not made any arrests.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/school-district-is-taking-names-for-hillsborough-newest-high-school" title="School district is taking names for Hillsborough's newest high school" data-articleId="429491938" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering of the newest high school in Hillsborough County, which is projected to open in August 2020.&nbsp;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>School district is taking names for Hillsborough's newest high school</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 19 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hillsborough County’s newest high school opens in less than a year, but still needs a name and mascot.</p><p>The school district is requesting input from the public to submit name suggestions by filling out a quick survey on the district’s website. They are taking suggestions until October 4. </p><p>The $70-million school is being built in Riverview and it is slated to open August 2020. Featured Videos

CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths

Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia

Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack

Oldest living WWII veteran celebrates 110th birthday in New Orleans The CDC and FDA are now investigating more than 530 cases of lung illness related to vaping activity. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)" title="MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-automobile-museum-showcases-cars-from-as-far-as-czechoslovakia"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/TB%20auto%20museum_1568911167250.jpg_7666314_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="TB auto museum_1568911167250.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa Bay Automobile Museum showcases cars from as far as Czechoslovakia</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/suspect-18-held-in-murder-of-new-york-teen-who-was-fatally-stabbed-while-students-recorded-attack"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613_7666296_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Khaseen Morris" title="694940094001_6087510316001_6087509918001-vs_1568908696613.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Suspect, 18, held in murder of New York teen who was fatally stabbed while students recorded attack</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oldest-living-wwii-veteran-celebrates-110th-birthday-in-new-orleans"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/Oldest%20living%20vet_1568907713086.jpg_7666153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Born Sept. 12, 1909, Lawrence Brooks served in the predominantly African-American 91st Engineer Battalion, which was stationed in New Guinea and then the Philippines during World War II. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/man-tried-buying-handbags-with-stolen-credit-cards" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hcso%20search%20for%20suspect%20one%20_OP_2_CP__1568919966389.png_7666383_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Man tried buying handbags with stolen credit cards</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/search-for-dulce-maria-alavez-5-continues-following-abduction-from-park-reward-offered" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/17/mising-nj-1_1568746781661_7662350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Search for Dulce Maria Alavez, 5, continues following abduction from park; reward offered</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/cdc-now-investigating-more-than-530-vaping-related-illnesses-amid-7-reported-deaths" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/19/MoreThan530VapingIllnesses__Banner__Getty_1568915727039_7666350_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;man&#x20;produces&#x20;a&#x20;vapor&#x20;cloud&#x20;while&#x20;using&#x20;an&#x20;e-cigarette&#x20;device&#x2e;&#x20;The&#x20;CDC&#x20;and&#x20;FDA&#x20;are&#x20;now&#x20;investigating&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;more&#x20;than&#x20;530&#x20;cases&#x20;of&#x20;lung&#x20;illness&#x20;related&#x20;to&#x20;vaping&#x20;activity&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Yui&#x20;Mok&#x2f;PA&#x20;Images&#x20;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>CDC now investigating more than 530 vaping-related illnesses amid 7 reported deaths</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/bicyclist-dead-in-st-pete-crash" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/MLK%20traffic%20crash_1568915653611.jpg_7666401_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bicyclist dead in St. Pete crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/school-district-is-taking-names-for-hillsborough-newest-high-school" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/19/hillsborough%20new%20high%20school%20needs%20a%20name_1568912465059.jpg_7666054_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Rendering&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;newest&#x20;high&#x20;school&#x20;in&#x20;Hillsborough&#x20;County&#x2c;&#x20;which&#x20;is&#x20;projected&#x20;to&#x20;open&#x20;in&#x20;August&#x20;2020&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>School district is taking names for Hillsborough's newest high school</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa 