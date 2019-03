- Some of Florida’s lawmakers in Washington are trying again to end the twice-a-year time change – but not just for the Sunshine State.

Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, along with Rep. Vern Buchanan, have introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.

Florida's legislature passed a similar bill during the last session, and then-Governor Scott signed it. But the change did not get the required approval from Congress, so nothing happened.

Now, they’re trying again, this time at the federal level. And this version would apply to all states.

LINK: Read the full text of the bill (PDF)

As the basis for the bill, the lawmakers cited research that showed ending Daylight Savings Time would reduce car crashes, robberies, and health issues, while benefitting the economy and agriculture.

“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why Florida’s legislature overwhelmingly voted to make it permanent last year,” Sen. Rubio stated. “Reflecting the will of the state of Florida, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill to also make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationally.”

Opponents of Florida's bill last year warned of problems caused by being out of sync with neighboring states, though a nationwide change would eliminate that issue. Others expressed concerns about children heading to school in the dark.

Daylight Saving Time begins again this weekend, when clocks spring forward an hour early Sunday morning.