Former deputy arrested for sexual battery

Posted: Jul 01 2018 09:56PM EDT

Updated: Jul 01 2018 10:17PM EDT

OLDSMAR (FOX 13) - A former Maryland sheriff’s deputy was arrested for sexual battery of a 10-year-old.

Christopher Wayne Stufft was arrested by Pinellas County deputies Sunday morning. 

Deputies say Stufft invited the 10-year-old and her mother  over to his house to watch movies.The victim told her mother that Stufft touched her while her mother smoked a cigarette outside. 

Stufft admitted to deputies that he invited the victim and her mother to his house, though denied he touched the victim inappropriately. 

Records show that Stufft was a deputy for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office from 2004 to 2009. 
 

