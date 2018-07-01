Former deputy arrested for sexual battery

- A former Maryland sheriff’s deputy was arrested for sexual battery of a 10-year-old.

Christopher Wayne Stufft was arrested by Pinellas County deputies Sunday morning.

Deputies say Stufft invited the 10-year-old and her mother over to his house to watch movies.The victim told her mother that Stufft touched her while her mother smoked a cigarette outside.

Stufft admitted to deputies that he invited the victim and her mother to his house, though denied he touched the victim inappropriately.

Records show that Stufft was a deputy for the Charles County Sheriff’s Office from 2004 to 2009.

