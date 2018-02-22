Former gymnastics coach faces new child porn charges

- A former Polk County gymnastics coach is facing 40 additional child pornography charges.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested 21-year-old Alexander Katchalov in January on 22 counts of child porn possession after he admitted to years of viewing and downloading the material, they say. Last month, investigators said they found “thousands and thousands” of files. On Thursday, they announced 40 additional counts.

Katchalov's parents own Elite World Gymnastics Training Complex, located in Lakeland.

According to his arrest affidavit, detectives say they completed their investigation into his electronic devices and private drop box account. They say they found additional material.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said they have not found any local victims.

" However, if there are any local children who had regular contact with Katchalov and who have experienced any inappropriate contact from Katchalov, we want parents to call us if they believe their child is a victim,” he said in a statement. “Katchalov was in possession of and regularly watched horrible, graphic, and sexually deviant child pornography and I am thankful for our detectives who did an outstanding job thoroughly searching his electronic devices and accounts."